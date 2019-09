BEIJING, Sep 26 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan’s positive remarks regarding China’s economic cooperation with Pakistan were highly commendable and Chinese side totally agreed with them, a Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson said on Thursday.

“China highly appreciates Prime Minister Imran Khan’s positive remarks on China-Pakistan relations. We totally agree with what he said,” Geng Shuang said during his regular briefing while responding to a question asked by APP.