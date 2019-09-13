PM Imran Khan’s continued struggle for Kashmir cause lauded

ISLAMABAD, Sep 13 (APP):Former PM Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Atiq Friday lauded Prime minister Imran Khan for his continued struggle for Kashmir cause towards right direction and for holding historic gathering in Muzaffarabad today (Friday) to exposed the RSS and BJP’s fascist Indian ideology in front of the world.

Talking to PTV news channel, he said the Pakistani nation, political parties, government and military leadership were on the same page for demanding solution to perennial Kashmir issue according to the United Nations resolution in its charter.