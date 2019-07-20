PM Imran Khan to emphasize cooperative ties in talks with President Trump

WASHINGTON, July 20 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive here Saturday for high-stake parleys with President Donald Trump on advancing Pakistan-US relations in the backdrop of improving climate of trust between the two countries.

In what would be a Pakistani leader’s first visit to Washington in more than five years, the prime minister will also interact with top American lawmakers including Speaker of the House of Representatives and members of Senate Foreign Relations Committee to develop understanding on some key regional and bilateral issues.