BEIJING, Oct 5 (APP):Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will arrive in the Chinese Capital in early next week for official visit to China.

During his visit, PM Imran Khan will hold separate meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang and discuss issues of regional and bilateral significance.

He will also discuss expansion of projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework besides cooperation in agriculture, industrial and socioeconomic sectors.