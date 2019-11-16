PM Imran Khan rolled back BJP’s fundamental ideology: Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP):Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari said Prime Minister Imran Khan has rolled back the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s fundamental ideology by exposing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the world.

She said it would be incorrect to say that the current government did not properly handle the Kashmir issue rather Prime Minister Imran Khan had unleashed the nefarious designs of Modi government’s ambitions and RSS agenda at the international level, a press release said.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has truly justified his promise to represent the Kashmiri people’s freedom movement and highlight the oppressed Kashmiris plight around the globe,” she added.

She expressed these views on the Pakistan Institute of Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) organized conference on Kashmir crisis and the challenges posed to regional peace here on Saturday.

President PICSS former Ambassador (R) Dr Basit, Chairman Major General (R) Saad Khattak and Managing Director Abdullah Khan inaugurated the conference and delivered their welcome remarks.

The minister while addressing the conference as the special guest said after the United Nations General Assembly address of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the first time India’s narrative was rejected on Kashmir Issue and it was our historic achievement.

She said that the past governments had confused opinion on Kashmir whereas the sitting government had a clear and vibrant agenda in this regard.

“Over hundred days have passed since the curfew in occupied Kashmir where the world community could see India committing war crimes in Kashmir,” the minister added.

The revocation of the special status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was a violation of international law and India would be punished for the genocide of Kashmiri, she noted.

Dr Shireen Mazari said that the voice of Kashmiris was being raised nationally and globally. The international human rights watchdogs reports showing Indian atrocities on children and women needs immediate action to end humanitarian crisis.

The international court of justice had become an institution bearing political influence which in the past had remained under the influence of the Indian judges, so it was not useful to take the issue of Kashmir at the ICJ, she added.

“The principle stance of our government is that Pakistan will not negotiate with India until India withdraws its decision of August 5 and give the oppressed Kashmiris their basic right of plebiscite for self determination. We have thwarted India’s attempt to isolate Pakistan. India is suffering from isolation today,” Dr Mazari said.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Leader Ghulam Mohammad Safi, former secretary of Defense Lt Gen (R) Khalid Naeem Lodhi, Ahmed Qureshi, former Ambassador Ghalib Iqbal, former Justice Manzoor Gilani, Dr Salma Malik, Muzamil Thakur, Maria Iqbal Tarana, and other experts addressed the conference.

Maria Iqbal Tarana, along with other delegates, expressed their views that Pakistan has made Kashmir’s voice heard on the global front which has exposed India’s role and ambitions in the region all over the world.

Speakers said that it is high time to adopt aggressive policy on Kashmir and shun the apologetic approach to counter India. Think Tanks like PICSS had a pivotal role in highlighting the Kashmir issue at national and global fronts which has helped defeat India on every front.

They also categorically said that it was time to give India a befitting response and should be punished for the atrocities made on oppressed Kashmiris.

On the occasion, the Human Rights Minister and delegates also participated in the question hour session and discussed prevailing situation of Kashmir and the challenges faced by the Kashmiris.