WASHINGTON, Jul 23 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan left for home Tuesday evening after a three-day hectic visit to Washington during which he had talks with US President Donald Trump, interacted with Congressional leaders and addressed a think tank.
The prime minister also spoke to Pakistani-Americans at Capital Arena that turned out to be one of the biggest ever gatherings addressed by a Pakistani leader.
PM Imran Khan leaves after 3-day visit to US
