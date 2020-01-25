PM Imran Khan grieved over losses by earthquake in Turkey

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday expressed grief over the loss of life and properties caused by the earthquake hitting the eastern parts of Turkey.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the brotherly people and government of Turkey.

We stand by the Turkish leadership and people in this hour of distress,” the prime minister said also expressing solidarity on behalf of the whole nation.

He said Pakistan stood by them and was ready to lend any assistance in this hour of need.

The prime minister also sympathized with the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

According to Turkish official news agency, the deadly earthquake hitting eastern Turkey had killed at least 20 people and injured more than 1,000 others.

The 6.8-magnitude quake hit eastern Elazig province at 20.55 hours local time on Friday, with its epicenter in Sivrice district, along with neighboring provinces and countries including Syria and Georgia.