PM Imran Khan featured in “Global Thinkers of 2019” list by Foreign Policy magazine

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan has featured in Foreign Policy Magazine’s annual list of top 100 Global Thinkers.The short write-up on the Prime Minister states that Khan, “a former cricket star, finally got the job he had long coveted – prime minister”.
“His reward was an incredibly difficult to-do list, starting with Pakistan’s looming fiscal and debt crises,” it added.
