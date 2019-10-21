PM Imran Khan discusses issues related to Sindh with Governor

KARACHI, Oct 21 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan soon after reaching Karachi Monday noon had a detailed meeting with Governor Imran Ismail.

They extensively reviewed issues related to the province with Sindh Governor sharing the ongoing pace of work with regard to federal government funded projects for the province and its capital.

Governor Imran Ismail apprised the PM about the political scenario and the views of opposition parties’ members, (other than PTI itself), about the matters related to Sindh.

Working relationship with different political parties were also discussed on the occasion.

Following the briefing by Sindh Governor and also local leadership of PTI, the PM is scheduled to have meetings with the delegations of MQM and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).