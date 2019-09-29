PM Imran Khan courageously presents Kashmir issue in UNGA: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Sunday lauded that the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) saying he courageously highlighted the Kashmir dispute.

Faisal Javed while talking to a private news channel said, the historic speech of PM did not only reflect desires, feelings and aspirations of Kashmiri people but also expressed the desire of lasting peace and stability in the region.

Faisal Javed said the Prime Minister Imran Khan had presented Pakistan’s stance on all issues of national importance.