PM Imran Khan converted tax collection into a movement: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that Imran Khan was the first Prime Minister who converted tax collection into a movement and started work on reforms in tax collection system.

She said that those who looted and plundered national wealth and fudged economic figures during their tenure do not know that Rs 2085 billion were collected as tax amount during first six months of the current fiscal year which were 16.4 per cent higher than the corresponding period of the previous year, she said in a tweet on Monday.

She said that PPP leader Saeed Ghani was ignorant about the facts.

She said that as per figures available imports have registered 21 pc decrease whereas internal taxes including income tax, sales tax and excise duty registered 21.2 pc, 34 pc and 25.6 pc increase respectively.

She said that ‘Tax Aasaan’ smart phone app has been launched to file yearly tax returns. She said that on the portal of the Federal Board of Revenue details of the people’s vehicles, withholding and land sale and purchase were available.

She said that this year refunds worth Rs 105 billion were given whereas last year only Rs 36 billion were refunded.