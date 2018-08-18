PM Imran Khan condoles over death of Kofi Annan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of former Secretary General United Nations and Nobel Peace Prize winner Kofi Annan.

According to a PM Office statement, the prime minister said the services of late Kofi Annan for fulfillment of the UN’s objectives. and global peace and stability would be remembered forever.

He said following Annan’s death, the world had lost a great diplomat.

The prime minister also expressed sympathies with the family members of late Kofi Annan.