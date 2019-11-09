PM Imran Khan committed to transform country into state Allama Iqbal imagined; Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has a firm resolve to transform Pakistan into a state as imagined by great poet and philosopher Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

In a series of tweets, she said on the birthday of the great thinker and poet of the East, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the whole nation paid tribute to him.

Paying tributes to Allama Iqbal on his birth anniversary, the Special Assistant said Allama Iqbal’s thinking proved a bright hope for the Muslims of the subcontinent to get rid of oppression and imperialism, adding, his universal words and ideas are the beacon of light for our nation.

She said Pakistan is a state that guarantees and respects the rights of minorities in light of the ideology of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal.

Firdous said opening of Kartarpur corridor today by Pakistan is a great example of interfaith harmony, tolerance and respect for humanity.