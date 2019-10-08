PM Imran Khan arrives in Beijing on two-day visit of China

BEIJING, Oct 8 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived here Tuesday on a two-day official visit of China at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart.

Upon arrival at Beijing Capital Airport, the prime minister was warmly received by Chinese Minister for Culture, Luo Shugang, Ambassador of China to Pakistan, Yao Jing and Ambassador of Pakistan to China Naghmana Hashmi.

The prime minister was presented Tri Services Static Guard by a smartly turned out contingent. Minister for Foreign Affairs, Minister for Planning, Adviser on Commerce and Chairman Board of Investment were accompanying the prime minister.