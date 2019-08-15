PM Imran Khan appreciated for taking hard decisions in public interest: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP):Chairman National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance, Asad Umar on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking hard decisions for public interest.

Imran Khan was very optimistic about streamlining the system in the country, he stated while talking to a private news channel programe.

There were challenges in different sectors particularly on economic front but all the cabinet team of the prime minister was fully committed to achieve the targets, he added.

He said the present leadership and team of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was determined to strengthen economy.