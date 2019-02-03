PM Imran has full confidence in Punjab CM: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has complete confidence in Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and he would remain CM.

Talking to a private news channel, he said members of provincial assembly (MPA’s) had also confidence in leadership of CM.

He said Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party were responsibile for bad condition of national economy as well as institutions of the country and both the parties leadership were involved in massive corruption.

The minister said the PML-N was the founder of extra jodicial killing in the country and Shahbaz Sharif was leaded these type of killings during the previous governments tenures of the PML-N.

Replying to a question, he said international community was taking keen interest to invest their huge amount in the country due to prudent policies of the incumbent government and honest leadership of prime Minister Imran Khan, adding friendly countries are also ready to investment in Pakistan.

Responding to another query regarding the Sahiwal incident, he said the prime minister had expressed solidarity with the victim family and resolved to ensure dispensation of justice to them at all costs. The prime minister had also directed Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to take all possible measures for provision of justice to the victim family, he added.