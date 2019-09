PM Imran arrives in Jeddah on two-day visit

ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday arrived in Jeddah on a two-day visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

On his arrival at the Royal Terminal of Jeddah airport, the prime minister was received by Governor of Makkah Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, a PM Office statement said.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ijaz, Consular General Khalid Majeed, senior Saudi and consulate officials were present at the airport.

The prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Advisor Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Zulfiqar Bukhari.