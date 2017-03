PM hosts luncheon for heads of ECO member states

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

hosted a luncheon in honour of the heads of state and government

participating in the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit

here at the PM House on Wednesday.

He received the dignitaries at the main entrance of the PM House.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly

Berdimuhammedow, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Ulugbak Rozukulov and Hazrat Umar Zakhiwal, Special Envoy of Afghanistan, attended the luncheon.

The Prime Minister later saw off the digniatries.