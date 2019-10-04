PM, his economic team met global financial leaders during visit to US

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP):During the recent visit to the USA, Prime Minister Imran Khan and his delegation, including Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Adviser on Commerce Razak Dawood and Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr Reza Baqir met global financial leaders, bankers and investors to share with them the economic vision and reforms undertaken by the government.

The prime minister and adviser on commerce discussed the business incentives and future proposals for investment in Pakistan. Particular sectors that were highlighted related to Telecom, investment, Equity Market, Banking, IT Industry, Banking, Energy and Tourism, a Ministry of Finance press release Friday said.

The prime minister also invited the delegates to visit Pakistan for a Global Business Leaders conference that is being planned later this year.