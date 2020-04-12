PM himself monitoring the relief activities: Senator Faisal

ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP):Chairperson, Standing Committee on Information & Broadcasting, Senator Faisal Javed on Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan, showing concerns over situation after COVID-19 outbreak, himself monitoring the relief activities across the country.

After 18th Amendment, the provinces are autonomous, however, Prime Minister established central command and control unit in order to remain in contact with the provinces, he expressed these views in a Radio program.

He said we are lucky to have leadership of Imran Khan as he always worked for the cause of poor community including Shaukat Khanum Hospital and many other projects, while in current situation his only concern about the poor segment of the society.

The government has initiated a massive cash assistance package for the deserving families, because, maybe we may face more difficulties in coming times, he added.

Senator requested to affluent people should come forward and support the government through PM Corona Relief Fund so that low income people could be facilitated

He was also requested to the overseas Pakistani to participate in government’s efforts as much as possible.