PM has aerial view of Lahore-Sialkot-Multan motorway

SIALKOT July 19 (APP) : Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Wednesday had an aerial view of the Lahore-Sialkot and

Lahore-Multan sections of the Pakistan Motorway, that are

being completed at a fast pace to link Peshawar with Karachi,

and serve as the backbone for the CPEC.

Major General Muhammad Afzal, Director General Frontier

Works Organization briefed the Prime on the progress on

various sections of the six-lane wide sections of the road and

informed that international road standards and quality were

being ensured. He said service Areas along the Motorway would

have all the necessary facilities including, rest areas, food

courts, petrol stations and workshops.

The Prime Minister directed that connectivity should be

the focus and easy access to farm to market roads, remote

areas must be ensured.

He said the completion of these sections would speed up

work on the revolutionary China Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC) project that would link Pakistan with the Central Asian

Republics and serve as a the regional economic hub.

The Prime Minister was briefed through a presentation

and maps the progress on different sections. He was informed

that quality and timely completion were the hallmarks of the

project.

The National Highway Authority briefed him about the

Lahore – Multan’s Abdul Hakeem section and Lahore Eastern

bypass projects that would cut down on travel time and provide

fast access to the people.

He said the project would serve as a major link between

the two economic hubs of the province and speedup transport of

raw materials and finished goods and help increase country’s

exports.

Prime Minister Sharif expressed the resolve to thwart

all attempts at sabotaging the pace of progress and said the

unprecedented infrastructure development and road network

projects would be completed on time.