PM Hails Pak-China Friendship: Global Times, Beijing

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): Chinese media has highlighted the statement of the Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif about the strong Pak-China ties on the eve of new Lunar year.

According to Global Times Online, Beijing and Xinhua Press, the Premier

Nawaz has said that China and Pakistan are now bonded through ever strong friendship.

Quoting a statement from the Chinese embassy in Islamabad, the media underlined the statement, ” On behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, the Prime Minister expressed his good wishes for the people, leadership and the Chinese government on the advent of new Lunar year being celebrated in China.”

He also said that the bilateral partnership in the form of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will prove to be a historical milestone in the Pak-China bilateral relations.