PM, GSMA director meet in Davos; focus cooperation in Digital Pakistan project

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP):Renowned international mobile operating company GSMA’s Director General Mats Granyrd called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of World Economic Forum’s annual meeting at Davos, Switzerland on Thursday.

The meeting discussed cooperation of GSMA in realizing the vision of Digital Pakistan – the government’s programme to accelerate growth of information technology sector, a PM Office statement said issued here.

The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting over 750 operators with 400 companies in mobile ecosystem including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies.