PM grieved over martyrdom of army personnel in IED blast

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has expressed grief over demise of Capt. Taha and two Sepoys who embraced martyrdom when an IED exploded on their convoy in Awaran, Balochistan on Thursday.

The Prime Minister in his statement said that enemy can only resort to such cowardly acts and cannot face the valiant forces of Pakistan.

Armed forces have shown through their sacrifices that defence of the motherland is in safe hands, the Prime Minister said and added that the martyred soldiers are pride of the nation.

The Prime Minister also expressed condolences with the bereaved families of the martyrs.