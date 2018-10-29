PM grieved over loss of lives on tragic air crash in Indonesian

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over colossal loss of human lives on the tragic air crash in Indonesia.

In a condolence message, on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan, the prime minister offered deepest condolences to the brotherly people of Indonesia on the tragic air crash on October 29.

“We are saddened and grieved at this colossal loss of human lives and our thoughts are with the families of the victims of this accident. Our prayers remain with the departed souls,” the prime minister said