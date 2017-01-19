ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Thursday expressed deep grief over the significant loss of precious lives in a fire and building collapse in Tehran, Iran.
The Prime Minister expressed condolences on behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan to the brotherly people and Government of Iran, a statement issued by the PM’s Media Office here said.
PM grieved over loss of lives in Tehran building fire, collapse
