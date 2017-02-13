PM grieved over loss of lives in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has expressed grief over the loss of precious lives during disposal of bomb found at Sariab Road, Quetta on Monday.

“Law enforcing agencies are rendering unmatched services to protect lives of citizens. Every martyr and injured official is our hero”, he stated.

According to a statement issued by the PM’s Media Office here, the Prime Minister expressed condolences with the bereaved families.