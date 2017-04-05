PM grieved over loss of lives in Lahore blast

ISLAMABAD, April 5 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif on Wednesday expressed his deepest condolences on the

loss of precious human lives in a blast incident in Lahore.

Sympathizing deeply with the families of martyrs, the

Prime Minister prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the departed

souls with eternal peace, according to a PM’s Office statement,

issued here.

The Prime Minister paid rich tributes to the personnel

of Pakistan Army who were targeted while performing their

duties during the national census.

He directed the authorities concerned to extend all

requisite assistance to the provincial government.