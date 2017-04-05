PM grieved over loss of lives in Lahore blast

ISLAMABAD, April 5 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif on Wednesday expressed his deepest condolences on the
loss of precious human lives in a blast incident in Lahore.
Sympathizing deeply with the families of martyrs, the
Prime Minister prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the departed
souls with eternal peace, according to a PM’s Office statement,
issued here.
The Prime Minister paid rich tributes to the personnel
of Pakistan Army who were targeted while performing their
duties during the national census.
He directed the authorities concerned to extend all
requisite assistance to the provincial government.
