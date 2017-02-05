PM grieved over loss of lives in Chitral

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Sunday expressed his grief over the loss of lives in

avalanche-related incident in Chitral.

He has directed all relevant federal and provincial

authorities to reach the site immediately and undertake rescue

and relief work on priority, said a press release of the PM

Office media wing.

The Prime Minister also directed National Disaster

Management Authority (NDMA) to coordinate the rescue efforts

and arrange necessary medical care, food and shelter required

for the affectees.