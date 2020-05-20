ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the death of Member Provincial Assembly Shaheen Raza.
The prime minister prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and for grant of patience to the bereaved family.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Shaheen Raza lost her life after battling coronavirus.
PM grieved over death of MPA Shaheen Raza
