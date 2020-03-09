PM grieved over death of journalist Haqqi

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday expressed his deep grief and sadness over the death of Anwaar Husain Haqqi, a journalist from Mianwali.

The prime minister paid tribute to the steadfastness of the late journalist during his long association with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

On his twitter account, the prime minister posted, “Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Anwaar Husain Haqqi, journalist from Mianwali, who joined me when most people ridiculed PTI. He stood with me and PTI through thick and thin.”

He also prayed for the departed soul and expressed his condolence with the bereaved family.