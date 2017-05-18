PM-Greets-CPNEPM congratulates new office bearers of CPNE

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on

Thursday congratulated the newly elected representative body of Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE).

The Prime Minister in a message extended greetings to Zia Shahid on

being elected as President, Ijaz Ul Haq as Secretary and other office bearers on their election, a statement from the PM Media Office said.

Highlighting the vital role of print media in strengthening democracy in

Pakistan, the Prime Minister said the government would extend all possible assistance and support for the promotion of free press and development of vibrant media in the country.