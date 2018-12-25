PM greets Christian brethren; says PTI govt strong proponent of inter-faith harmony

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP):Extending his heartiest greetings to Christian brethren in Pakistan and the world over on the joyous occasion of Christmas, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday reiterated that the PTI government was a strong proponent of inter-faith harmony.

“Let me also reiterate on this occasion that the present government is firmly committed to protect and safeguard the rights and privileges of all the minorities living in the country,” he said in his message on the occasion of Christmas.