PM gives new van to Blind School as gift

SARGODHA, July 12 (APP): Prime Minster Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif has given a new bus as a gift to blind students

for pick and drop facilities.

Commissioner Nadeem Mehboob here on Wednesday handed

over keys of the bus to Professor Sheikh Muhammad Iqbal

of Blind School.

He said the Rs 3.3 million vehicle was a gift by the

prime minister for blind students to provide them pick

and drop facilities from school to hostel.

Representatives of the Blind Association were also present.