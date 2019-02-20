PM gives in principle approval to draft Pak-Turkey Strategic Economic Framework

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday, giving in principle approval to the draft Strategic Economic Framework between Pakistan and Turkey, directed for early finalization of the framework aimed at transforming the bilateral relations between two countries into a broader growing strategic economic relationship.

He also directed relevant ministries to vigorously pursue this framework and put in place strong institutional arrangements for its implementation, once finalized here in a meeting.

The meeting was attended by relevant federal ministers and secretaries including finance, information and broadcasting, Inter Provincial Coordination, health, commerce, energy, Board of Investment chairman and others.

Economic Affairs Division secretary gave a detailed briefing on contents and contours of the proposed framework.