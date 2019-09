ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday declared the construction sector

as an industry by giving an in-principle approval.

The approval was given in a meeting attended by Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chairman Board of Investment Syed Zubair Gillani, Secretary Housing Dr. Imran Zeb and Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority (NPHDA) Lt. Gen (R) Anwar Ali Hyder.