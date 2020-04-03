PM forms 5-member committee for protection of media industry, workers from coronavirus situation

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday constituted a five-member committee regarding measures for the protection of media industry and media workers in the wake of situation arising out of the coronavirus.

The committee was formed after a letter sent by the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) to the prime minister, a statement issued by the PM Media Office here said.

The committee would comprise Minister for National Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood, Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to the PM Shehzad Akbar, the Secretary Information, and Dr Shahbaz Gill.

The Pakistan Broadcasters Association, with the aim of saving the media industry from the possible crisis and protecting the media workers in the wake of situation arising out of the coronavirus, directly requested the prime minister and sought the government’s support in that regard.

The committee has been given the task of reviewing the PBA’s recommendations and addressing the problems.

The prime minister said the media had a vital role in tackling the challenge of coronavirus facing the country.

He said along with other relevant people, journalists and media workers were also playing the role of a front-line force in the war against coronavirus.

The prime minister said all possible efforts would be made to protect the media workers and minimize the difficulties of media industry.