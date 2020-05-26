PM-formed body mulls digital account offering for overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP):The PM-formed Think Tank in it’s neeting during Eid holidays deliberated upon digital account offering for overseas Pakistanis.

The meeting of the Think Tank was chaired by the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, according to press statement issued by Finance Ministry here.

All other members of the high-level group also participated in the meeting while Governor State Bank of Pakistan joined the proceedings on special invitation

During the meeting, the work done by Finance and Banking Committee remained under primary focus apart from the feedback from Committee on Social Safety Nets.

Sultan Ali Allana presented the joint work of committee on Banks and Financial Institutions to improve liquidity and credit for individuals and businesses, the statement added.

The emphasis remained on Digital Account Offering for overseas Pakistanis, with reference to its objectives, key processes, product features as well as key regulatory

and administrative challenges.

Shoukat Tarin and Sultan Ali Allana jointly shared other proposals too, including suggestions on enhancement of temporary relief facilities, expanding lending to SMEs

and enabling demand growth through expanding consumer lending and encouraging housing finance.

Advisor Commerce and Dr. Ishrat Husain sensitized about the need for due diligence with reference to potentially adverse effects of the new scheme on existing remittances/ products, FATF concerns and harmonization of all initiatives aimed at promotion of digital economy.

The experience of Pakistan Banao Certificate needs to be kept as benchmark to plug potential loopholes while offering new product.

Advisor Finance stressed on the need for demand trials in pursuit of developing target market. The proposal by Arif Habib for reduction of NADRA fees in data verification process got particular endorsement from other members ,as this wholly public-owned

entity should not keep profit as primary motive in its operations.

Governor, SBP appreciated various recommendations of the Committee on improving liquidity for individuals and businesses and shared that SBP, in collaboration with MOF and CDNS has been in final phase of launching a saving product for overseas Pakistanis, in partnership with banks and CDNS, where lot of back-end work has already been sorted out.

Dr. Ishrat Husain and other participants raised concerns about the level of automation and digitization within CDNS and stressed for the need of combining of SBP’s and Committee’s proposals to offer more robust and legally compliant solution.

Shoukat Tarin briefed that multiple consultative sessions of Committee have been held with Naya Pakistan Housing Authority and other stakeholders, on shaping ecommendations for boosting investments in housing sector and promotion of multiple financing options .

It was further informed that committee report was ready for sharing with the group members to attract constructive feedback.

Dr.Ijaz Nabi shared the committee’s assessment on Ehsas program, with reference to key areas of concerns and briefed the participants about various recommendations shaped so far.

Participants felt the need for engaging Dr. Sani Nishtar in the next meeting to have better understanding on moving forward.

Provincial coordination issues were also highlighted which need to be resolved for smooth implementation of matters like tax harmonization.

Advisor to PM on Finance & Revenue shared holistic capture of all the main arguments presented in the meeting.

He advised Finance Secretary to organize meeting of SBP with Shoukat Tarin, Sultan Ali Allana and Arif Habib , to have understanding of bilateral point of view on the features, processes and allied aspects of Digital Account Scheme, with a view to evolve consensus on unified practical approach.

Moreover, other proposals of Committee also need to be deliberated with SBP in the same meeting to have clarity about way forward.

It was decided that members of Think Tank Group would share feedback on proposals of various committees to synthesize unified approach.

Committee on Housing initiatives was requested to share its report for advance feedback whereas Chairman, Naya Pakistan Housing Authority and Dr. Sania would

also be invited in next session to evolve consensus on respective domains.

It was unanimously agreed that Think Tank forum would meet again shortly owing to the urgency for finalization of work.

Advisor Finance shared that recommendations of Think Tank would also be presented before PM soon, so that final directions from top forum are incorporated into budgetary process including budget speech.