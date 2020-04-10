PM foresees increase in COVID-19 cases; asks doctors, paramedics to be ready for pressure

PESHAWAR, Apr 10 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the whole government machinery was out to support and protect medical community in the war against coronavirus and people from hunger.

Talking to media here after visiting Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC), he appreciated efforts of doctors, paramedics as frontline force in the war against infectious corona disease and assured provision of adequate safety gadgets from the government on priority basis.

The PM prophesied an increasing trend in future COVID-19 cases, saying, great responsibility rested on doctors and paramedics to be ready for the impact. He said NDMA team was currently procuring safety equipments, ventilators from China and other countries,from wherever available, for the medical community.

Expressing concern about shortage of things in the markets, he said the government was making efforts to ensure availability of safety gadgets and other necessary medical equipments. The entire government machinery and nation stand with medical community and would provide them all kinds of supports, he stressed.

The Premier said the government was committed to protecting the poor people from starvation and effective measures were being taken in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister was briefed about the latest situation of the corona cases in the province and the steps taken by the provincial government in the wake of pandemic.

Later, the Prime Minister distributed cash among destitute at Ehsas payment point where Special Assistant to the PM Sania Nishtar briefed him about the arrangements.

KP Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Federal Minister Asad Omar, Advisor to KP Chief Minister Ajmal Wazir were present on the occasion.