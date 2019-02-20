PM for strict measures to efface money laundering practices

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that money laundering posed a serious threat to the country which called for drastic measures.

He also directed all the stakeholders to double their efforts in countering the money laundering practices by ensuring that criminals indulged in such practices should not go scot-free.

The Prime Minister was chairing a high level meeting to review progress on the efforts being made to curb money laundering, a PM Office Media Wing press release said.

Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem, Special Assistant to PM on Accountability Shehzad Akber, Director General ISI Lt Gen Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, Secretary Interior, Chairmen Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Director General Anti Narcotics Force (ANF), home secretaries and other senior officers attended the meeting.