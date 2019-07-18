PM for steps to tackle pollution, provide clean water in Lahore

LAHORE, July 18 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday lamenting the negligence and maladministration by the previous governments towards Lahore city, called for urgent measures by Punjab government to tackle the challenges of environmental pollution and clean water supply to the residents.

In a briefing given to him by Chief Commissioner of Lahore on Lahore Ring Road (South) and other projects, the prime minister directed for an effective strategy against the haphazard growth of the city and other problems.