PM for special NA committee to probe Gulalai’s allegations

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Friday requested the National Assembly speaker to

form a special committee to probe the allegations levelled by

MNA Ayesha Gulalai against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s

Leader Imran Khan.

Speaking at the floor of the House after suspending the

usual agenda in order to discuss the Gulalai issue, he called for an in-camera probe into the matter.

The prime minister said he wanted the issue to be

settled down through investigation within the House, as it was a question of its sanctity.

He said the person facing allegations also had the right

of defence.

The prime minister said he had given directive to

the Inspector General Islamabad Police for 24-hour protection to Ayesha Gulalai in view of her apprehensions about safety risks following her allegations against the PTI leader.