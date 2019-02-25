PM for sensitizing youth about role of Sufis, mysticism in spread of Islam

ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP):Prime minister Imran Khan Monday said it was need of the hour to inform young generation about the role of Sufia-e-Kiram and mysticism in the spread of Islam.
The prime minister said this while chairing a high-level meeting about highlighting mysticism and the role of Sufia-e-Kiram in the spread of Islam and establishment of an educational and research institution in that regard.
