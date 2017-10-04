PM for robust policy to strengthen, promote agriculture sector

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on

Wednesday said that the government and the private sector needed to join hands for formulation of a robust policy for overcoming the existing challenges and to strengthen and promote the agriculture sector.

The Prime Minister stated this while chairing a meeting with a

delegation comprising of representatives from various sectors of the agriculture sector.

Minister for National Food Security and Research Sikander Hayat

Bosan, Khalil Sattar, Imdad Nizamani, Khalid Khokhar, Syed Nadeem Shah, Sahibzada Qudratullah, Maseer Muhammad Maidakhel, Malik A Rehman Lang,

Mian Umair Masood, Ch. Rizwan Iqbal, Mian Ghulam Mustafa Wattoo and

others attended the meeting.

Issues relating to the agriculture sector including cost of

production, productivity, marketability and competitiveness of the local agri-products and the challenges faced by the agriculturists came under discussion.

Export potential of the sector and the new opportunities generated

through China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) also came under

discussion.

The Prime Minister appreciated the role of the agriculture sector

towards employment, economic growth and ensuring food security in the country.

He observed that the agriculture sector remained the key priority

of the government and every effort was being made to facilitate farmers, especially the small farmers to flourish and contribute towards economic growth.

The Prime Minister said that in order to ensure food security in

the country and to address the issues faced by the farmers, there was a

need to prepare a comprehensive plan with input from the agriculturists.

Taking note of various issues raised by the farmers, the Prime

Minister directed that a committee comprising of the representatives of

the Finance Division, Ministry of Commerce, FBR and the agriculturists be constituted to review and overcome issues pertaining to input prices,

taxes and electricity over-billing.

The Prime Minister assured the agriculturists of continued support

of the government and facilitating them in all possible manners.