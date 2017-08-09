PM for revalidation of individual factors contributing to circular debt

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Wednesday

directed the Finance Division and Power Division to jointly work out revalidation of individual factors contributing to the circular debt, focus on improving efficiencies and out-of-the-box solutions for resolving the issue.

He said this while chairing a meeting on energy sector issues at the PM

Office.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Minister of

State for Petroleum Jam Kamal Khan and senior officials.

Secretary Power Division briefed the meeting on current load

management plan, issues related to power transmission system and the circular debt.

The prime minister also directed that each Power Distribution Company

should present a report on reasons for line losses with workable solutions to reduce them.

He also directed to plan for conversion of agricultural tube-wells to

solar power in view of sustainable power supply and reducing the burden of subsidy.

This shall be started from the province of Balochistan, on priority, he

added.

He said ensuring energy security was the highest priority of the

government and provision of clean and affordable power to consumers was the key to development.