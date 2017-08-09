PM for proactive measures to increase water storage capacity

ISLAMABAD Aug 9 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Wednesday directed the Minister for Water Resources to undertake

proactive measures to increase water storage capacity by planning

for new water reservoirs and implementing on-going projects on

fast track basis.

He was talking to Minister for Water Resources Syed Javed

Ali Shah who called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here

at PM Office.

The Prime Minister said water security was of prime concern

for the government in view of impact of climate change.

He said the Government was cognizant of the water management

issues and has therefore established a separate ministry for

water resources.