PM for plan to expand National Health Program across the country

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi directed the Ministry of National Health Services Friday for a comprehensive plan to expand outreach of PM’s National Health program across the country aimed at providing relief to poor segments of the society.
The directions were passed by the Prime Minister while
chairing a meeting on issues related to Ministry of National
Health Services here at the Prime Minister Office.
The Prime Minister directed that the regulatory
mechanism regarding registration of drugs and pricing policy
be further simplified to facilitate drug manufacturers and
create a win-win situation for the consumers, drugs producers
and importers.
Taking note of existing backlog in the registration and
price fixation of various drugs, the Prime Minister directed
the Ministry to present a roadmap within 24 hours with
specified timeline for clearing the backlog.
He called for placing before the Cabinet comprehensive
proposals and necessary legislation, if required, for
addressing the issues and improving the drugs regulatory
regime in the country.
Mrs. Saira Afzal Tarar, Minister for National Health
Services and senior officials of the Ministry attended the
meeting.
Briefing the Prime Minister, the Minister for National
Health Services said the Government has undertaken major
reforms especially in last over two years in diverse areas.
She said these include introduction of a comprehensive
Drug Pricing Policy, launching of Prime Minister’s National
Health Program, increase in coverage of children vaccinated
under Expanded Program on Immunization, significant reduction
of polio cases in the country.
She also mentioned the launch of Prime Minister’s
Program for the treatment of fatal diseases, successful
negotiation under National Immunization Support Program for
financial sustainability of immunization services of women and
children.
The Health Minister said Prime Minister’s National
Health Program which was started in 26 districts in the first
phase would be covering over three million families and was
the largest public health initiative in the country.
The Prime Minister appreciated the progress being made
under the National Health Program and directed the Ministry to
work closely with the provincial governments in order to
expand its outreach.
Discussing the issues concerning DRAP, the Prime
Minister observed that regulatory policies and framework
should aim at facilitating international as well as local
drugs manufacturers and aim at promoting healthy competition
among the producers.
He said that the government was endeavoring to put in
place a congenial environment for the businesses to flourish
and markets to grow further. He observed that the regulators’
job was to protect the consumers and facilitate business
community to the maximum possible extent.
