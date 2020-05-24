PM for paying attention to plight of neglected segments on Eid

ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed upon the nation to pay special attention to the plight of needy, neglected and down-trodden segments of society while observing the auspicious event of Eid ul Fitr by extending all possible support, sympathy and care.

In a message on Eid ul Fitr 1441 Hijrah being celebrated on Sunday across the country, he said by sharing joys of Eid with the downtrodden and neglected segments of the society, they could transform the observance of the religious occasion into purposeful and objective event.

The prime minister also emphasized upon observance of precautionary measures and government’s devised standard operating procedures (SOPs) with regard to COVID-19 as with such approach the people could save lives of their loved ones and the countrymen.

Felicitating the nation and whole Muslim world, he observed that they were fortunate ones for reaping the blessings of holy month of Ramazan.

The prime minister urged for completely imbibing the qualities of piety, discipline, and goodness which were being practiced during the holy month of Ramazan as permanent part of lives.

He also noted that the whole humanity was facing the challenge of COVID-19 and all the countries were trying to control its spread.

The prime minister stressed upon social distancing and precautionary measures which were the only methods to control its spread.

He said they should pay special attention to help and support the needy, poor, deserving and daily wagers by adopting all the social distancing and precautionary measures.