PM for mutual parliamentary visits between Pakistan, Kuwait for strengthening of ties

KUWAIT CITY, Mar.7 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Tuesday stressed strengthening and developing fraternal ties between the two countries through close mutual parliamentary links.

The Prime Minister was talking to Speaker of Kuwait Parliament Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanim here at the National Parliament of Kuwait.

The Prime Minister suggested that parliamentary relations between the two chambers deserved to be raised to an advanced phase of cooperation that would better reflect the excellent relations between the two sides.

He noted that Pakistan was ready to enhance contact and expand mutual visits to reflect the aspirations of the leaderships and peoples of the two countries.

The Speaker of Kuwaiti Parliament welcomed Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his delegation to the National Parliament of Kuwait and briefed him on the structure and functioning of the Kuwaiti Parliament.