PM for improved coordination between federal, provincial govts to address problems of common man

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday called for improved inter-provincial coordination as well as cooperation between the federation and provinces to address problems of common man through effective strategy and coordinated policies.

He said with the present government completing its six months in power and entering the second phase, there was a need to have better coordination between the federal and provincial governments.

The Prime Minister expressed these views while chairing a high level meeting here which was attended by the top government leadership from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtoonkhawa including Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, Governor KPK Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and provincial ministers.